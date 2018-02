Jan 30 (Reuters) - HIQ INTERNATIONAL AB:

* Q4 OPERATING PROFIT (EBIT) AT SEK ‍62.4​ MILLION VERSUS SEK 56.5 MILLION YEAR AGO

* Q4 NET SALES AT SEK ‍494.7​ MILLION VERSUS SEK 460.5 MILLION YEAR AGO

* ‍BOARD PROPOSES TO ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING THAT A DIVIDEND OF SEK 3.30 PER SHARE

* TOTAL DIVIDEND OF ABOUT SEK 183 MILLION IN THE FORM OF A SPLIT AND A COMPULSORY REDEMPTION PROGRAMME Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)