Oct 11 (Reuters) - Hiscox Ltd

* APPOINTMENT OF KATE MARKHAM AS CEO FOR ITS LONDON MARKET BUSINESS, SUBJECT TO REGULATORY APPROVAL‍​

* HISCOX - IT IS NEW POSITION WORKING CLOSELY WITH PAUL LAWRENCE, WHO REMAINS CUO OF HISCOX LONDON MARKET AND JOINT ACTIVE UNDERWRITER FOR SYNDICATE 33

* HISCOX - KATE MARKHAM AND PAUL LAWRENCE WILL BE ON THE HISCOX LTD EXECUTIVE COMMITTEE