BRIEF-Hiscox reports HY PBT of 102.6 mln stg

July 31 (Reuters) - HISCOX LTD:

* INTERIM DIVIDEND 9.5 PENCEPER SHARE

* PROFITS BEFORE TAX UP 12.5 PCT EXCLUDING IMPACT OF FOREIGN EXCHANGE

* HY ‍GROSS PREMIUMS WRITTEN 1,459.6 MLN STG VERSUS 1,288.5 MILLION​ STG

* HY ‍NET PREMIUMS EARNED 936.6 MILLION STG VERSUS 767.5 MILLION STG​

* HY ‍PROFIT BEFORE TAX 102.6 MILLION STG VERSUS 206.0 MILLION​ STG

* HY ‍EARNINGS PER SHARE 34.9P​

* SAYS ‍INTERIM DIVIDEND PER SHARE 9.5P​

* LOOK FORWARD WITH CAUTION TO SECOND HALF OF YEAR AS HURRICANE SEASON APPROACHES

* HY ‍NET ASSET VALUE PER SHARE 657.7P​

* HY ‍GROUP COMBINED RATIO 91.0 PCT VERSUS 80.7 PCT​

* HY ‍RETURN ON EQUITY (ANNUALISED) 11.1 CPT VERSUS 28.3 PCT​

* LOOK FORWARD WITH CAUTION TO SECOND HALF OF YEAR AS HURRICANE SEASON APPROACHES