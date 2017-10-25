FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Hive Blockchain announces $30 mln bought deal financing
#Financials
October 25, 2017 / 6:35 PM / Updated 10 hours ago

BRIEF-Hive Blockchain announces $30 mln bought deal financing

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 25 (Reuters) - Hive Blockchain Technologies Ltd :

* Hive Blockchain announces $30 million bought deal financing and launches second phase expansion in Sweden

* Says ‍U.S. $22 million Sweden expansion to grow co’s cryptocurrency mining capacity by over 60%

* Says ‍net proceeds of offering expected to be used to fund second phase of construction at cryptocurrency mining data centre in Sweden​

* Says ‍expansion at Sweden data centre will be constructed by Genesis Mining and is expected to be completed in March 2018​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
