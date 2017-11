Nov 29 (Reuters) - Hive Blockchain Technologies Ltd :

* HIVE BLOCKCHAIN ANNOUNCES FILING OF SECOND QUARTER FINANCIAL RESULTS

* HIVE BLOCKCHAIN - ‍SWEDEN FACILITY ASSEMBLY, CONFIGURATION & TESTING ON TRACK FOR ROLLOUT OF PHASE 1 IN JANUARY 2018, PHASE 2 IN MARCH 2018​