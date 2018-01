BRIEF-HIVE Blockchain Commences Ethereum Mining Operations In Sweden

Jan 15 (Reuters) - HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd :

* HIVE BLOCKCHAIN COMMENCES ETHEREUM MINING OPERATIONS IN SWEDEN

* HIVE BLOCKCHAIN TECHNOLOGIES LTD - ‍COMPLETION OF FIRST PHASE OF A MULTI-PHASE BUILD-OUT OF A LARGE-SCALE GPU-BASED MINING COMPLEX IN SWEDEN​

* HIVE BLOCKCHAIN TECHNOLOGIES LTD - ‍IS FULLY FINANCED TO ADD AN ADDITIONAL 13.6MW OF GPU MINING CAPACITY IN SWEDEN BY APRIL 2018​

* HIVE BLOCKCHAIN - FULLY FINANCED TO ADD 20.0MW OF ASIC MINING CAPACITY,BITCOIN,BITCOIN CASH MINING FACILITIES, BY SEPT 2018 TO SWEDEN FACILITY​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)