FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-HKEx plans to implement proposed after-hours trading enhancements
Sections
Featured
May heads for Brussels after Brexit talks deadlock
May heads for Brussels after Brexit talks deadlock
May heads for Brussels after Brexit talks deadlock
May heads for Brussels after Brexit talks deadlock
May heads for Brussels after Brexit talks deadlock
May heads for Brussels after Brexit talks deadlock
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
August 11, 2017 / 10:35 AM / in 2 months

BRIEF-HKEx plans to implement proposed after-hours trading enhancements

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 11 (Reuters) - Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd

* Says it plans to implement proposed after-hours trading enhancements

* Says enhancements to be introduced in three phases, starting with extension of after-hours trading of index futures to 1 am from 11:45 pm local time

* Says second and third phases include inclusion of index option contracts and extension of after-hours trading to 3 am local time respectively

* Says changes subject to regulatory approval and market readiness

Source text in English : bit.ly/2vKugXO

Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.