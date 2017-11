BRIEF-HKScan says expects negative EBIT in 2017

Oct 31 (Reuters) - HKSCAN OYJ

* ESTIMATES ITS COMPARABLE OPERATING PROFIT (EBIT) FOR 2017 TO BE AT LOSS​

* ‍REASONS FOR REVISED OUTLOOK AMONG OTHERS IS HIGHER THAN ANTICIPATED RAMP UP COST OF NEW RAUMA UNIT

* NEW UNIT TO ‍IMPROVE EFFICIENCY, COMPETITIVENESS OF CO‘S POULTRY PRODUCTION AND ENABLE TO INTRODUCE NEW FOOD CONCEPTS IN 2018​

* ‍PREVIOUSLY ESTIMATED THAT ITS EBIT FOR 2017 WAS TO STAY BELOW PREVIOUS YEAR‘S LEVEL (EUR 13.2 MILLION)​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)