March 8 (Reuters) - HM INWEST SA:

* SIGNS PRELIMINARY CONDITIONAL DEAL ON PURCHASE OF REAL ESTATE IN WARSAW FOR 13.5 MILLION ZLOTYS NET

* SIGNS DEAL WITH KLIMA-THERM SP. Z O.O.

* ON ABOVE-MENTIONED REAL ESTATE PLANS TO BUILD MULTI-FAMILY RESIDENTIAL BUILDING Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)