Dec 11 (Reuters) - HMS GROUP:

* 9-MONTH PROFIT FOR THE PERIOD RUB 1.7 BILLION, UP 33% YOY

* 9-MONTH REVENUE RUB 31.4 BILLION VERSUS RUB 30.3 BILLION YEAR AGO

* 9-MONTH EBITDA RUB 5.0 BILLION VERSUS RUB 4.7 BILLION YEAR AGO

* 9-MONTH NET DEBT OF RUB 12.7 BILLION, DOWN 5% YOY

* 9-MONTH ORDER INTAKE RUB 51.0 BILLION (+61% YOY)

* 9-MONTH BACKLOG RUB 42.6 BILLION, UP 60% YOY

* SEES 2017 REVENUE: SLIGHTLY LOWER THAN PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED RUB 48 BILLION

* SEES 2017 EBITDA: CLOSER TO UPPER-END OF RUB 6.2-6.8 BILLION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)