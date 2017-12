Dec 12 (Reuters) - HMS GROUP:

* ON RUB 23.3 BLN CONTRACT: STILL SUBJECT TO UNCERTAINTY AS IT HASN’T RECEIVED ANY ADVANCE PAYMENTS AND STARTED ANY WORK - PRESENTATION

* ON RUB 23.3 BLN CONTRACT: ISN’T CERTAIN THAT THE EXECUTION OF THIS PROJECT WILL START IN THE NEAREST FUTURE - PRESENTATION Source text: bit.ly/2C5K4EL Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)