July 4 (Reuters) - HMS GROUP

* SAYS IT HAS SIGNED A NUMBER OF CREDIT AGREEMENTS WITH SBERBANK TOTALLING 4.9 BILLION RUBLES

* THESE 5-YEAR UNCOMMITTED CREDIT FACILITIES WILL BE UTILIZED FOR GENERAL CORPORATE NEEDS, INCLUDING REFINANCING AT LOWER INTEREST RATES HMS’ CURRENT CREDIT LINES

* A PORTION OF THE CREDIT FACILITIES WILL BE KEPT UNDRAWN AS A RESERVE