Dec 21 (Reuters) - Hms Holdings Corp:

* HMS HOLDINGS CORP SAYS ON DEC 19, 2017, CO, UNITS ENTERED INTO AMENDMENT TO AMEND CO‘S S EXISTING CREDIT AGREEMENT DATED MAY 3, 2013 - SEC FILING

* HMS HOLDINGS CORP - AMENDED CREDIT AGREEMENT, PROVIDES FOR A SENIOR SECURED REVOLVING OF $500 MILLION

* HMS HOLDINGS CORP - UNDER AMENDED CREDIT AGREEMENT, CO WILL PAY UNUSED COMMITMENT FEE ON REVOLVING FACILITY RANGING FROM 0.375% TO 0.25% PER ANNUM Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: