Feb 23 (Reuters) - HMS Holdings Corp:

* REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2017 RESULTS

* Q4 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.49

* Q4 GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.30

* Q4 REVENUE $148.5 MILLION

* FULL YEAR 2018 OUTLOOK INCLUDES TOTAL REVENUE OF $560-570 MILLION

* EXCLUDING TAX BENEFIT, ADJUSTED EPS FOR Q4 $0.24

* SEES 2018 NET INCOME OF $29-$33 MILLION

* SEES 2018 ADJUSTED EBITDA OF $128-$133 MILLION

* SEES 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF APPROXIMATELY $33 MILLION

* SEES 2018 MARGIN EXPANSION OF APPROXIMATELY 50 BPS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)