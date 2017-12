Dec 13 (Reuters) - Hna Holding Group Co Ltd:

* ‍WANG SHUANG HAS RESIGNED AS AN EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR AND CO-CHAIRMAN OF BOARD​

* ZHU CHUNJIE HAS BEEN APPOINTED AS AN EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR​

* APPOINTS GUO KE AS AN EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR AND CHAIRMAN OF BOARD​

* ‍ZHAO QUAN HAS STEPPED DOWN AS CO- CHAIRMAN OF BOARD​