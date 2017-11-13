FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-HNA Holding proposes to change name to CWT International Limited
#Technology, Media and Telecommunications
November 13, 2017 / 6:40 AM / a day ago

BRIEF-HNA Holding proposes to change name to CWT International Limited

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 13 (Reuters) - HNA Holding Group Co Ltd

* Says it proposes to change the name of the Company to CWT International Limited

* Says upon completion of the acquisition of CWT Limited in November 2017, CWT Limited has become a 98.10 percent owned subsidiary of the company

* Says the business segments of CWT Limited and its subsidiaries, namely, commodity marketing, financial services and logistics services have become the core business of the group

* Says the board considers that the proposed change of company name will better reflect and align with the business and development strategy of the group

* Says the proposed change of company name will not affect any of the rights of the shareholders

Source text in English: bit.ly/2yVScJY

Further company coverage:

Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom

