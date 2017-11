Nov 2 (Reuters) - HNA Holding Group Co Ltd:

* Total number of shares to be acquired by offeror amount to 588.9 million CWT shares, representing about 98.10 percent of total issued CWT shares​

* Unit to exercise right of compulsory acquisition to acquire all CWT shares not acquired under offer & delist CWT from SGX now that offer closed​

* Refers to offer by unit HNA Belt and Road Investments (Singapore) ‍​for shares of CWT shareholders