* HNA REDUCED HOLDING IN DEUTSCHE BANK TO APPROXIMATELY 8.8 PERCENT AS OF FEBRUARY 16, 2018 - C-QUADRAT SPOKESMAN

* A FURTHER REDUCTION OF OUR HOLDING IS NOT PLANNED - C-QUADRAT SAYS OF HNA‘S HOLDING IN DEUTSCHE BANK

* HNA WILL CONTINUE TO BE A SIGNIFICANT INVESTOR IN DEUTSCHE BANK - C-QUADRAT SPOKESMAN SAYS