Feb 9 (Reuters) - Deutsche Bank AG:

* SAYS HOLDING OF HAINAN JIAOGUAN HOLDING CO. (HNA) IN COMPANY‘S SHARES DECLINED TO 4.32 PERCENT FROM 9.90 PERCENT

* SAYS HAINAN JIAOGUAN HOLDING HAS 4.9 PERCENT VOTING RIGHTS VIA INSTRUMENTS

* SAYS SHARES AND INSTRUMENTS TOTAL 9.2 PERCENT VERSUS PREVIOUSLY 9.9 PERCENT