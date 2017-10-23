FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 23, 2017 / 8:42 PM / in a day

BRIEF-HNI Corp reports Q3 earnings per share $0.84

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Oct 23 (Reuters) - HNI Corp

* HNI Corporation reports earnings for third quarter fiscal year 2017

* Sees Q4 non-gaap earnings per share $0.38 to $0.45 excluding items

* Sees FY 2017 non-gaap earnings per share $1.88 to $1.95 excluding items

* Q3 non-gaap earnings per share $0.82

* Q3 gaap earnings per share $0.84

* Q3 sales $599.5 million versus I/B/E/S view $585.1 million

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.80 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees FY 2018 non-gaap earnings per share $2.15 to $2.65

* HNI Corp - ‍for Q4 2017, corporation expects sales to be flat to down 3 percent​

* HNI Corp - ‍Q4 organic sales, which exclude impacts of acquisitions and divestitures, are expected to be flat to up 3 percent​

* HNI Corp - “‍we are expecting a significant decline in our q4 profit​”

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.96, revenue view $601.2 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* HNI -Lower Q4 volume in supplies-driven business, higher costs related to operational transformations,among others, primarily driving reduced outlook​

* HNI Corp - ‍estimates full year 2018 consolidated organic net sales up 2 to 5 percent​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
