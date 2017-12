BRIEF-HNI To Discontinue Paoli Office Furniture Brand

Dec 6 (Reuters) - Hni Corp:

* HNI SAYS TO DISCONTINUE PAOLI OFFICE FURNITURE BRAND - SEC FILING

* HNI CORP - MANUFACTURING OF PAOLI BRANDED PRODUCTS WILL CEASE IN Q1 OF 2018

* HNI - ESTIMATES DISCONTINUATION OF PAOLI OFFICE FURNITURE BRAND TO GENERATE CASH PAYBACK IN LESS THAN 1 YEAR & SAVE $7.0 MILLION ANNUALLY BEGINNING IN Q1

* HNI CORP - ANTICIPATES CHARGES RELATED TO DISCONTINUATION OF PAOLI OFFICE FURNITURE BRAND WILL IMPACT PRE-TAX EARNINGS AN ESTIMATED $25.4 MILLION Source text: (bit.ly/2nBn2lZ) Further company coverage: