Sept 27 (Reuters) - Hoegh LNG Partners LP

* Höegh LNG Partners LP announces the suspension of its acquisition of an additional 23.5% interest in joint ventures owning FSRUs Neptune and GDF Suez Cape Ann

* Hoegh LNG Partners LP - Hoegh LNG Holdings informed MOL of intention to suspend acquisition pending further resolution of matter​ related to two FSRUs Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: