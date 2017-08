July 31 (Reuters) - Hoegh Lng Partners Lp

* Hoegh LNG Partners LP announces 2017 annual meeting and changes to board of directors

* Hoegh LNG Partners LP - ‍Claibourne Harris has resigned from board, effective immediately​

* Hoegh LNG Partners LP - ‍Kathleen Mcallister has been appointed as a new member of board by partnership's general partner to replace Harris​