BRIEF-Hogg Robinson Group ‍Received Undertaking From Teleios Capital Partners Llc To Vote In Favour Of Resolution

Feb 14 (Reuters) - Hogg Robinson Group Plc:

* ‍RECEIVED UNDERTAKING FROM TELEIOS CAPITAL PARTNERS LLC TO VOTE IN FAVOUR OF RESOLUTION TO BE PROPOSED AT MEETING OF CO TO APPROVE FRAEDOM SALE

* COMPANY RECEIVED IRREVOCABLE UNDERTAKINGS FROM SHAREHOLDERS HOLDING ABOUT 197.2 MLN SHARES, AMOUNTING TO 60.19 PER CENT

* ‍RESOLUTION TO BE PROPOSED AT MEETING OF CO TO APPROVE FRAEDOM SALE, IN RESPECT OF 43.4 MILLION ORDINARY SHARES