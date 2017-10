Sept 25 (Reuters) - HOIST FINANCE AB (PUBL):

* ‍HOIST KREDIT AB, SUBSIDIARY OF HOIST FINANCE AB, ANNOUNCES ISSUANCE OF NEW EUR 250M 4-YEAR SENIOR UNSECURED NOTES AT M/S+110BP UNDER ITS EMTN-PROGRAMME​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)