Jan 12 (Reuters) - Hokuryo Co Ltd

* Says it will transfer partial food business to Hokkaido-based unit, which will be established by the company on Jan. 22, for 520 million yen

* Effective April 1

* Says SFOODS Inc., will invest 18 million yen in Hokkaido-based unit on March 15, and the unit will be capitalized at 20 million yen

Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/6tD7aa

