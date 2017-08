BRIEF-HolidayCheck H1 EBITDA up 49.2 pct at 1.5 million euros

Aug 8 (Reuters) - HOLIDAYCHECK GROUP AG

* DGAP-NEWS: HOLIDAYCHECK GROUP AG REPORTS SUBSTANTIAL SECOND-QUARTER INCREASE IN REVENUE AND ANNOUNCES MINOR UPGRADE TO FULL-YEAR FORECAST

* AT EUR 61.2 MILLION, REVENUE OF HOLIDAY CHECK GROUP AG FOR FIRST HALF-YEAR WAS UP BY 11.2 PERCENT

* ‍AT EUR 2.8 MILLION IN FIRST HALF OF 2017, OPERATING EBITDA SHOWED A SUBSTANTIAL INCREASE OF >100 PERCENT​

* ‍CONSOLIDATED PROFIT/(LOSS) WAS MINUS EUR 1.8 MILLION IN FIRST HALF OF 2017 COMPARED WITH MINUS EUR 1.6 MILLION IN SAME PERIOD OF 2016​

* HAS UPGRADED ITS FORECAST FOR REVENUE GROWTH AT HOLIDAYCHECK GROUP AG IN FINANCIAL 2017 TO BETWEEN 7 AND 11 PERCENT

* AT EUR 1.5 MILLION, EBITDA FOR FIRST HALF OF 2017 WAS UP 49.2 PERCENT YEAR ON YEAR

* CONSOLIDATED PROFIT/(LOSS) WAS MINUS EUR 1.8 MILLION IN FIRST HALF OF 2017 COMPARED WITH MINUS EUR 1.6 MILLION IN SAME PERIOD OF 2016