March 7 (Reuters) - Holloway Lodging Corp:

* HOLLOWAY LODGING CORPORATION REPORTS 2017 YEAR END RESULTS AND DECLARES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND

* HOLLOWAY LODGING CORP - QTRLY FUNDS FROM OPERATIONS PER BASIC SHARE $0.21

* HOLLOWAY LODGING CORP - QTRLY ADJUSTED FFO PER BASIC SHARE $0.19

* HOLLOWAY LODGING CORP - “LOOKING FORWARD TO A SMALLER CAPITAL BUDGET IN 2018”

* HOLLOWAY LODGING CORP - ANTICIPATE FREE CASH FLOW WILL INCREASE IN 2018