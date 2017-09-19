FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Holly Energy Partners announces proposed tack-on offering of senior notes
#Bonds News
September 19, 2017 / 11:36 AM / a month ago

BRIEF-Holly Energy Partners announces proposed tack-on offering of senior notes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 19 (Reuters) - Holly Energy Partners Lp

* Holly Energy Partners Lp announces proposed tack-on offering of senior notes

* Holly Energy Partners Lp - ‍co, wholly owned subsidiary intend to offer an additional $100 million in aggregate principal amount of senior notes due 2024​

* Holly Energy Partners-notes offered are an additional issuance of co’s outstanding 6% senior notes due 2024, issued on July 19, 2016​

* Holly Energy Partners - ‍like existing notes, notes will initially be unconditionally guaranteed on senior unsecured basis by existing domestic units

* Holly Energy - co, unit intends to use net proceeds from offering to repay indebtedness under revolving credit agreement Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

