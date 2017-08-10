BRIEF-Holly Energy Partners to acquire remaining interests in Frontier and SLC pipelines

Aug 10 (Reuters) - Holly Energy Partners Lp-
* Holly Energy Partners to acquire remaining interests in Frontier and SLC Pipelines
* Holly Energy Partners Lp - deal for $250 million
* Says Holly Energy currently owns 50% of frontier and 25% of slc
* Holly Energy Partners Lp says acquired interest in both pipelines is expected to generate approximately $23 million in annual forecasted ebitda
* Holly Energy Partners Lp - as a result, following transactions, SLC and Frontier will be wholly-owned subsidiaries of Holly Energy
* Says Holly Energy anticipates acquisitions will be immediately accretive to its unitholders
* Holly Energy-co's gp agreed to waive incentive distribution rights for 3 years after closing of acquisitions on new units issued from financing of deals Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: