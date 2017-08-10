FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Holly Energy Partners to acquire remaining interests in Frontier and SLC pipelines
August 10, 2017 / 8:30 PM / 3 days ago

BRIEF-Holly Energy Partners to acquire remaining interests in Frontier and SLC pipelines

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 10 (Reuters) - Holly Energy Partners Lp-

* Holly Energy Partners to acquire remaining interests in Frontier and SLC Pipelines

* Holly Energy Partners Lp - deal for ‍$250 million​

* Says ‍Holly Energy currently owns 50% of frontier and 25% of slc​

* Holly Energy Partners Lp says acquired interest in both pipelines is expected to generate approximately $23 million in annual forecasted ebitda

* Holly Energy Partners Lp - ‍as a result, following transactions, SLC and Frontier will be wholly-owned subsidiaries of Holly Energy​

* Says Holly Energy anticipates acquisitions will be immediately accretive to its unitholders

* Holly Energy-co's gp agreed to waive incentive distribution rights for 3 years after closing of acquisitions on new units issued from financing of deals Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

