FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Holly Energy Partners to acquire remaining interests in Frontier and SLC pipelines
Sections
Featured
Philip Hammond's future questioned by May's allies
Philip Hammond's future questioned by May's allies
Philip Hammond's future questioned by May's allies
Philip Hammond's future questioned by May's allies
Philip Hammond's future questioned by May's allies
Philip Hammond's future questioned by May's allies
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Mergers & Acquisitons - Americas
August 10, 2017 / 8:30 PM / in 2 months

BRIEF-Holly Energy Partners to acquire remaining interests in Frontier and SLC pipelines

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 10 (Reuters) - Holly Energy Partners Lp-

* Holly Energy Partners to acquire remaining interests in Frontier and SLC Pipelines

* Holly Energy Partners Lp - deal for ‍$250 million​

* Says ‍Holly Energy currently owns 50% of frontier and 25% of slc​

* Holly Energy Partners Lp says acquired interest in both pipelines is expected to generate approximately $23 million in annual forecasted ebitda

* Holly Energy Partners Lp - ‍as a result, following transactions, SLC and Frontier will be wholly-owned subsidiaries of Holly Energy​

* Says Holly Energy anticipates acquisitions will be immediately accretive to its unitholders

* Holly Energy-co’s gp agreed to waive incentive distribution rights for 3 years after closing of acquisitions on new units issued from financing of deals Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.