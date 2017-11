BRIEF-HollyFrontier Corp reports quarterly earnings per share $1.53

Nov 1 (Reuters) - HollyFrontier Corp

* HollyFrontier Corporation reports quarterly results

* Q3 earnings per share $1.14 excluding items

* Quarterly earnings per share $1.53

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.89 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* HollyFrontier Corp - ‍For current quarter, crude oil charges averaged 454,790 barrels per day (“bpd”) compared to 443,560 bpd for Q3 of 2016​

* HollyFrontier Corp qtrly sales and other revenue $3.72 billion versus $2.85 billion

* Q3 revenue view $3.24 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* HollyFrontier Corp - ‍At September 30, 2017, consolidated debt was $2,236.5 million​

* HollyFrontier - ‍Debt, exclusive of Holly Energy Partners’ debt, which is nonrecourse to co, was $991.4 million at September 30​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: