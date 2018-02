Feb 8 (Reuters) - Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd :

* HOLLYSYS AUTOMATION TECHNOLOGIES REPORTS UNAUDITED FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR THE FIRST HALF YEAR AND THE SECOND QUARTER ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2017

* Q2 REVENUE ROSE 58.8 PERCENT TO $157.4 MILLION

* Q2 NON-GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.60

* SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $500 MILLION TO $530 MILLION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: