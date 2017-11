Nov 13 (Reuters) - Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd

* Hollysys Automation Technologies reports unaudited financial results for the first quarter ended September 30, 2017

* Q1 revenue rose 11.6 percent to $115.5 million

* Q1 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.36

* Sees FY 2018 revenue $500 million to $530 million

* Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd - ‍backlog as of September 30, 2017 was $498.3 million​