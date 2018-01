Jan 16 (Reuters) - Hologic Inc:

* HOLOGIC ANNOUNCES OFFERING OF $1 BILLION OF SENIOR NOTES

* HOLOGIC - LAUNCHED $1 BILLION OF SENIOR NOTES WHICH IS TO BE ALLOCATED BETWEEN ADDITIONAL 4.375% SENIOR NOTES DUE 2025 AND NEW SENIOR NOTES DUE 2028

* HOLOGIC SAYS TO USE PROCEEDS OF OFFERING, AVAILABLE CASH TO REDEEM OUTSTANDING $1.0 BILLION 5.25% SENIOR NOTES DUE 2022 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: