BRIEF-Hologic enters into amended and restated five-year secured credit agreement

Oct 4 (Reuters) - Hologic Inc:
* Hologic enters into amended and restated five-year secured credit agreement
* Initial proceeds from new $1.5 billion term loan and $1.5 billion revolving credit line used to refinance senior secured debt
* Funds also expected to contribute to retirement of remaining convertible notes
* Hologic - entered amended, restated credit agreement consisting of new, five-year $1.5 billion senior term loan and $1.5 billion revolving credit facility
* New loan facilities mature on October 3, 2022, subject to adjustment in certain circumstances
* Borrowings initially bear interest at an annual rate of libor + 1.50%, and may change based on Hologic’s leverage ratio
* Hologic Inc - new loan facilities mature on October 3, 2022
* In connection with refinancing, Hologic terminated its previous $1 billion revolving credit facility