BRIEF-Hologic Reports Q1 GAAP Earnings Per Share $1.45

Feb 8 (Reuters) - Hologic Inc:

* HOLOGIC ANNOUNCES FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR FIRST QUARTER OF FISCAL 2018

* Q1 NON-GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.55

* Q1 GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.45

* Q1 REVENUE ROSE 7.7 PERCENT TO $791.1 MILLION

* REITERATES FULL-YEAR REVENUE GUIDANCE

* PERFORMED PRELIMINARY CALCULATIONS AND RECORDED A DISCRETE NET TAX BENEFIT OF $329.2 MILLION IN QUARTER DUE TO TAX CUTS AND JOBS ACT

* SEES FY 2018 GAAP EPS $2.36 TO $2.41

* SEES 2018 NON-GAAP EPS $2.22 TO $2.27

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.50, REVENUE VIEW $785.9 MILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* FY2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $2.20, REVENUE VIEW $3.24 BILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* SEES Q2 GAAP EPS $0.27 TO $0.28

* SEES Q2 REVENUE $770 MILLION TO $785 MILLION

* SEES Q2 NON-GAAP EPS $0.53 TO $0.54

* Q2 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.53, REVENUE VIEW $790.7 MILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S