Jan 24 (Reuters) - Home Bancshares Inc:

* HOME BANCSHARES, INC. ANNOUNCES 22.2% INCREASE IN FIRST QUARTER CASH DIVIDEND

* HOME BANCSHARES INC - BOARD OF DIRECTORS HAS DECLARED A REGULAR $0.11 PER SHARE QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND PAYABLE MARCH 7, 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: