FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 months ago
BRIEF-Home Capital announces agreements to settle OSC, class action matters
#Brexit
#Economy
#Markets
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Venezuela
#Technology
Sections
Featured
Election failure shakes confidence in May's strategy
the road to brexit
Election failure shakes confidence in May's strategy
Spectre of coup, surge in violence haunt Venezuela
WORLD
Spectre of coup, surge in violence haunt Venezuela
Tiny biotech offers Big Tobacco a solution to the nicotine habit
health
Tiny biotech offers Big Tobacco a solution to the nicotine habit
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Bonds News
June 14, 2017 / 10:04 PM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-Home Capital announces agreements to settle OSC, class action matters

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

June 14 (Reuters) - Home Capital Group Inc

* Home capital announces agreements to settle OSC and class action matters

* Says has reached two agreements which together comprise a global settlement with Ontario Securities Commission

* Says has reached agreements related to class action commenced in Feb by Claire R. Mcdonald relating to allegations of misleading disclosure

* Says under proposed settlement with commission, co will make a payment of $10 million and reimburse commission costs in amount of $500,000

* Says Home Capital expects to fund substantially all of costs of such settlements through available liability insurance

* Says ‍will make a payment of $29.5 million to be distributed (net of costs and other expenses) to class as defined in class action

* Says payment of $29.5 million includes $11 million of payments being made in commission settlement

* Says there will be no deduction for legal fees of counsel for class plaintiff in respect of $11 million being paid in commission settlement

* Says Robert Morton, Martin Reid will be reprimanded, prohibited from acting as director or officer of any reporting issuer for 2 years

* Says under settlement with commission, Gerald Soloway will be prohibited from acting as director/officer of any reporting issuer for 4 years

* Says under its proposed settlement with commission, Soloway will pay an administrative penalty in amount of $1 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.