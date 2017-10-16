FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Home Capital exits non-core businesses including sale of payment services interactive gateway
Sections
Featured
Take Five - World markets themes for the week ahead
market analysis
Take Five - World markets themes for the week ahead
L'Oreal adds Paris to digital beauty start-up cities
business
L'Oreal adds Paris to digital beauty start-up cities
Moving machinery using mind power alone
technology
Moving machinery using mind power alone
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
October 16, 2017 / 7:30 PM / 5 days ago

BRIEF-Home Capital exits non-core businesses including sale of payment services interactive gateway

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 16 (Reuters) - Home Capital Group Inc:

* Home Capital exits non-core businesses including the sale of payment services interactive gateway

* Expects approximately $20 million in annual salary and other operating cost savings​

* ‍Resulting impact to net income on a full year basis is insignificant from sale of assets​

* Company expects reduction in fee and other income of approximately $18 million from sale of businesses​

* Agreed to enter into a transition services agreement and will continue to provide services for certain clients for up to a year​

* ‍Does not expect any significant costs to complete sale transaction ​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.