BRIEF-Home Capital Group files final universal base shelf prospectus

Oct 19 (Reuters) - Home Capital Group Inc:

* Home Capital Group files final universal base shelf prospectus

* Prospectus qualifies offerings of up to $750 million of securities over a 25-month period​

* Prospectus was filed to satisfy Co’s obligations under registration rights agreement entered into with unit of Berkshire Hathaway​

* Universal base shelf prospectus not commitment to undertake any financing, nor does it intends to offer securities from treasury under prospectus