2 months ago
BRIEF-Home Capital provides update on liquidity and deposits
#Financials
June 19, 2017 / 8:43 PM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-Home Capital provides update on liquidity and deposits

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 19 (Reuters) - Home Capital Group Inc-

* Home Capital provides update on liquidity and deposits

* Home Capital Group Inc - hisa deposit balances $$98.5 million as of june 16 versus $98.7 million as of june 15

* Home Capital Group Inc - total guaranteed investment certificate deposits $12,032.2 million as of june 16 versus $12,046.5 million as of june 15

* Home Capital Group Inc - gics in a cashable position $141 million as of june 16 versus $142 million as of june 15

* Home Capital Group Inc - aggregate available liquidity and credit capacity stood at approximately $1.10 billion as of june 16 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

