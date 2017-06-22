FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 22, 2017 / 8:47 PM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-Home Capital provides update on liquidity and deposits

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 22 (Reuters) - Home Capital Group Inc

* Home Capital Group Inc - GICs in a cashable position $141 million as of June 21 versus $142 million as of June 20

* Home Capital Group Inc - Home Trust high interest savings account $111.8 million as of June 21 versus $111.8 million as of june 20

* Home Capital Group Inc - aggregate available liquidity and credit capacity stood at approximately $1.25 billion as of June 21

* Home Capital Group Inc - total guaranteed investment certificate deposits $12,025.7 million as of June 21 versus $12,017.5 million as of June 20 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

