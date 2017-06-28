BRIEF-Home Capital provides update on liquidity and deposits

June 28 (Reuters) - Home Capital Group Inc:
* Home Capital provides update on liquidity and deposits
* Home Capital Group Inc - aggregate available liquidity and credit capacity stood at approximately $1.48 billion as of june 27
* Home Capital Group Inc - home trust high interest savings account (hisa) deposit balances stood at approximately $112 million as of june 27, 2017
* Home Capital Group Inc - gics in a cashable position $145 million as of june 27 versus $145 million as of june 26
* Home Capital Group-total gic deposits, including oaken and broker gics, stood at approximately $12.11 billion as of june 27, 2017
* Home Capital Group Inc - reported it continues to maintain sufficient aggregate liquidity and credit capacity