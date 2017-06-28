FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a month ago
BRIEF-Home Capital provides update on liquidity and deposits
#Brexit
#Banks
#Trump
#Russia
#NorthKorea
#Venezuela
#Sport
Sections
Featured
Grand jury issues subpoenas in connection with Trump Jr., Russian lawyer meeting
The Trump White House
Grand jury issues subpoenas in connection with Trump Jr., Russian lawyer meeting
Special customs union a way to break Brexit logjam?
Special customs union a way to break Brexit logjam?
Grand jury issues subpoenas in connection with Trump Jr., Russian lawyer meeting
The Trump White House
Grand jury issues subpoenas in connection with Trump Jr., Russian lawyer meeting
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
June 28, 2017 / 8:34 PM / a month ago

BRIEF-Home Capital provides update on liquidity and deposits

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 28 (Reuters) - Home Capital Group Inc:

* Home Capital provides update on liquidity and deposits

* Home Capital Group Inc - ‍aggregate available liquidity and credit capacity stood at approximately $1.48 billion as of june 27​

* Home Capital Group Inc - ‍home trust high interest savings account (hisa) deposit balances stood at approximately $112 million as of june 27, 2017​

* Home Capital Group Inc - gics in a cashable position $145 million as of june 27 versus $145 million as of june 26

* Home Capital Group-‍total gic deposits, including oaken and broker gics, stood at approximately $12.11 billion as of june 27, 2017​

* Home Capital Group Inc - ‍reported it continues to maintain sufficient aggregate liquidity and credit capacity​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.