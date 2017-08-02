FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
4 days ago
BRIEF-Home Capital provides update on liquidity and deposits
#Bonds News
August 2, 2017 / 11:52 PM / 4 days ago

BRIEF-Home Capital provides update on liquidity and deposits

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 2 (Reuters) - Home Capital Group Inc:

* Home Capital provides update on liquidity and deposits

* Home trust high interest savings account (HISA) deposit balances stood at approximately $126 million as of aug 1, 2017

* Aggregate available liquidity and credit capacity stood at approximately $3.94 billion at aug 1

* Home Capital -Total GIC deposits, including oaken and broker gics, stood at about $12.48 billion & oaken savings accounts at about $186 million as of aug 1

* Home Capital provides update on liquidity and deposits Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

