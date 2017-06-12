FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Home Capital provides update on liquidity and deposits
June 12, 2017 / 8:54 PM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-Home Capital provides update on liquidity and deposits

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 12 (Reuters) - Home Capital Group Inc :

* Aggregate available liquidity and credit capacity stood at about $1.06 billion​, as of june 9

* Aggregate available liquidity and credit capacity $1.06 billion as of june 9 versus $1.06 billion as of june 8

* Home capital provides update on liquidity and deposits

* Total guaranteed investment certificate deposits $12,094.7 million as on june 9 versus $12,110.6 million as of june 8

* GICS in a cashable position $140 million as of june 9 versus $140 million as of june 8

* HISA deposit balances $105.0 million as of june 9 versus $105.5 million as of june 8 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

