a month ago
BRIEF-Home Capital says top notch list of candidates to be CEO
June 29, 2017 / 3:15 PM / a month ago

BRIEF-Home Capital says top notch list of candidates to be CEO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 29 (Reuters) - Home Capital Group Inc

* Home capital chair says announcement of new ceo will come soon, shortlist of 'top notch candidates'

* Home capital chair says expects final approval of regulatory settlement in august

* Home capital chair says buffet brand brings instant credibility for depositors, to enable steady funding going forward

* Home capital director hibben says encouraged by increased deposit inflows since buffett financing announced

* Home capital director hibben says "too early to declare victory" in pursuit of home capital's recovery

* Home capital interim cfo says doesn't expect restoration of dividends in next 12 months Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Matt Scuffham)

