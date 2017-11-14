FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Home Depot says Q3 earnings per share $1.84
Sections
Featured
Steady inflation leaves question mark over BoE rate action
economy
Steady inflation leaves question mark over BoE rate action
Oil seen as real prize of Iran's Kurdish adventure
Middle East
Oil seen as real prize of Iran's Kurdish adventure
Italy's election pits populists against populists
euro zone
Italy's election pits populists against populists
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Products & Retail News
November 14, 2017 / 11:09 AM / Updated 17 hours ago

BRIEF-Home Depot says Q3 earnings per share $1.84

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Nov 14 (Reuters) - Home Depot Inc-

* The Home Depot announces third quarter results; updates fiscal year 2017 guidance

* Q3 earnings per share $1.84

* Q3 sales $25 billion versus I/B/E/S view $24.55 billion

* Q3 earnings per share view $1.82 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees FY 2017 sales up about 6.3 percent

* Home Depot Inc - ‍comparable store sales for Q3 of fiscal 2017 were positive 7.9 percent​

* Home Depot Inc - ‍estimates that hurricane-related sales positively impacted comparable store sales growth by approximately $282 million in fiscal Q3​

* Qtrly ‍comp sales for U.S. stores were positive 7.7 percent​

* Home Depot Inc - ‍in fiscal Q3, company also incurred approximately $104 million of hurricane-related expense​

* Home Depot Inc - ‍as a result of hurricanes, company’s operating profit was negatively impacted by approximately $51 million in fiscal Q3​

* Home Depot-‍raised EPS growth guidance for FY 2017 & now expects earnings-per-share growth of approximately 14.0 percent from fiscal 2016 to $7.36​

* FY earnings per share view $7.34 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Home Depot Inc - ‍sees FY 2017 comp sales will be up approximately 6.5 percent​

* Home Depot Inc - diluted earnings-per-share growth guidance includes impact of $8 billion of share repurchases for fiscal 2017​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.