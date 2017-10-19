BRIEF-Homeserve buys U.S. home services company, funded by placing

Oct 19 (Reuters) - Homeserve Plc

* Half year revenue rose 17 percent to 366 million stg

* ‍entered into an agreement to acquire certain of trade and assets of home assistance cover business of dominion products and services​

* ‍transaction will accelerate growth of homeserve’s north american business and has an enterprise value of us$143 million​

* ‍has today separately announced its intention to raise up to £125 million by way of a cash placing, equivalent of approximately 5% of issued share capital​

* ‍had a good first six months and remains on track to deliver further strong growth in fy 2018​