2 months ago
BRIEF-HomeStreet to acquire branch in San Diego county
#Mergers & Acquisitons - Americas
June 12, 2017 / 1:18 PM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-HomeStreet to acquire branch in San Diego county

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 12 (Reuters) - HomeStreet Inc:

* HomeStreet announces agreement to acquire branch in San Diego county

* HomeStreet Inc - ‍ to acquire a branch located in El Cajon, California from Opus Bank including approximately $28 million in deposits held at that branch​ ‍​

* HomeStreet Inc - El Cajon branch will continue to operate as usual under Opus bank brand until transaction is completed

* HomeStreet Inc - upon closing, El Cajon branch will become part of HomeStreet bank. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

